A violent night in Montgomery county left a mother and father dead and a set of 2-year-old triplets missing.

On Saturday at 7:25 p.m., Philadelphia police responded to a report of a person screaming on the 1800 block of East Haines Street. When police arrived, they found a 39-year-old female with multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The woman, later identified as Maisah Larkin, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:36 p.m. by responding medics.

At this time, Pennsylvania State Police and the PPD issued a missing endangered person alert for a set of 2-year-old triplets in the same area. Investigations revealed the triplets were with their father, 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste.

A subsequent missing person alert was issued for Baptiste, who was last seen at 8:08 p.m. in a 2004 Gold Lincoln navigator.

Pennsylvania State Police

Police found Baptiste inside his vehicle in Landsdale, Pa. with a gunshot wound to the head.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, an all-night search for the triplets — Jari, Jasmine and Journey Baptiste –commenced.

As of an update by police on Monday, the missing triplets have been found safe, although no additional details have been released.

Investigators have listed the motive of the shooting as domestic violence, and the case is active and ongoing with the Homicide Investigation Unit.

This story is developing and will be updated.