WYOMISSING BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – Two children reported missing in Wyomissing Borough have been safely located.

The Wyomissing Borough Police Department in Berks County began searching for Braelyn and Aaliah King on Wednesday after they were believed to be at special risk of harm or injury.

Police said at the time that the Kings are with Eden Matthews, a 22-year-old woman, but did not say if they were found with her or where they were located.

They had last been seen in the area of Delaware Avenue, Wyomissing Borough, Berks County on June 8, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM.

Matthews and the Kings were believed to be in a black 2021 Hyundai Tucson bearing Maryland Registration 5ER5844.