ERIE, Pa. (AP) — School authorities say metal detectors will be installed at schools in the northwestern Pennsylvania district in which a student was injured in a shooting.

Erie’s Public Schools announced last week that planned security changes include the “installation of fully functioning metal detectors.”

The Erie Times-News said the portable detectors are planned at the district’s two high schools and three middle schools. Other changes are planned, including enabling teachers to lock classroom doors from the inside.

One student was stable after the Tuesday morning shooting in an Erie High School hallway, and another student is facing juvenile counts.