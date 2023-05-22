(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two former Mercyhurst University student-athletes appeared in court Monday morning and faced multiple charges after they allegedly pushed a handicapped person’s wheelchair down a flight of stairs at an Erie bar back in March.

Carson Briere, 23, and Patrick Carrozzi, 22, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Suzanne Mack for a preliminary hearing Monday.

The two are facing misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief and criminal conspiracy to commit criminal mischief — along with summary charges of disorderly conduct.

The incident happened on March 11 at Sullivan’s Pub. Surveillance video from inside the bar captured the moment the incident happened.

Watch the surveillance footage of the incident below:

Briere and Carrozzi were charged by the City of Erie Police on March 20. The two waived all charges at Monday’s hearing, which will move the case to the Erie County Courthouse on a pending date.