HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County representative will serve on the impeachment panel against the Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner,

The House Speaker is required to appoint a committee of three members, two from the majority party and one from the minority. Locally, that member is Rp. Tim Bonner, R-Mercer/Butler.

The other two members are: Rep. Craig Williams (R-Delaware/Chester) and Rep. Jared Solomon (D-Philadelphia).

The committee members will exhibit the articles of impeachment to the Senate and manage the trial on behalf of the House.

Removal from office requires a two-thirds majority vote of the state Senate.

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives voted to impeach Krasner by a vote of 107-85, saying he has implemented policies and mismanaged his office “that is purposeful ineffectiveness in combatting crime and violence.”