Mercer County company among cleaner fuel projects to receive funding in state

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – The Wolf Administration announced Monday that more than $2.1 million in grants is being awarded to 18 cleaner fuel projects in Pennsylvania, including one in Mercer County.

It’s part of an initiative to replace older gasoline or diesel-fueled vehicles with cleaner fuel vehicles, improving air quality and public health in the state as well as reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“We’re committed to helping Pennsylvanians breathe cleaner air at school, in their neighborhoods and at their workplaces, and to reducing climate change by putting more cleaner fuel vehicles in use around the state,” said Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) Secretary Patrick McDonnell.

The Wolf Administration said the projects will put 82 cleaner fuel vehicles in use, which should reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 1,349 metric tons annually.

The following projects are receiving funding:

Allegheny

Duquesne Light Company: $20,000 to retrofit four pick-up trucks with a plug-in hybrid electric drive system.

Noble Environmental, Inc.: $300,000 to purchase eight CNG garbage trucks.

Butler

ProGas, Inc.: $6,500 to replace a gasoline vehicle with a propane vehicle and train six new technicians to do propane conversions.

Centre

Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority: $59,823 for two CNG recycling trucks.

Crawford

Crawford Area Transportation Authority: $290,000 for eight propane and three CNG vehicles.

Northwestern Rural Electric Cooperative Association, Inc.: $7,500 for an electric vehicle.

Delaware

Haverford Township: $7,500 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle.

Radnor Township School District: $42,500 to purchase five propane school buses.

Jefferson

3M Transport, LLC: $14,500 for a bi-fuel CNG vehicle.

Lehigh

Lehigh University: $15,000 for two electric vehicles.

McKean

Bradford Area School District: $19,000 for two propane school buses.

Mercer

Tri-County Industries, Inc.: $300,000 for eight CNG waste collection vehicles.

Montgomery

United Parcel Service: $300,000 to purchase 12 CNG tractors for use at their Willow Grove facility.

Philadelphia

AAA Club Alliance: $17,335 for a propane tow vehicle.

Philadelphia Authority for Industrial Development: $7,500 to lease an electric vehicle.

Somerset

Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc.: $87,000 for five propane shuttle buses.

Westmoreland