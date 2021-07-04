Mercer Co. teen killed in crash

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A 17-year-old passenger was killed in a rollover crash shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday.

It happened on Brent Road in Springfield Township.

According to reports, the 21-year-old driver of the vehicle failed to maintain control as he approached a right-hand turn near Old Mercer Road.

The report says there were three other passengers in the car with him.

According to the police report, the Chevrolet Equinox then hit a tree on the south side of Brent Road. This caused the car to flip multiple times and end up on the north side of the road, crossing both lanes.

The report says when first responders arrived, passenger Dylan Emery was pronounced dead.

The other two passengers as well as the driver of the car were taken to AHN Grove City for their injuries.

A definitive cause of the crash has not yet been released. Of the four in the car, three were minors.