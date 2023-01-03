WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A second man from western Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to offenses related to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach since December.

Mikhail Slye, of Meadville, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers.

Slye was arrested on September 20, 2022, in Meadville.

According to court documents, Slye used a bike rack to intentionally trip an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police as the officer was attempting to rescue another officer caught in the crowd on the north side of the Capitol.

The officer that was tripped fell down the stairs and suffered injuries to his hand, wrist and lower body.

Slye also illegally entered the Capitol twice in the crypt area, investigators say.

Sentencing is set for April 4, 2023.

Just last month, Peter Schwartz, of Uniontown, was found guilty of assaulting, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon; interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder; obstruction of an official proceeding, and related charges.

Investigators say Schwartz and his wife, Shelly Stallings, who pleaded guilty in August, traveled to Washington D.C. and were on the lower terrace of the building when Schwartz threw a folding chair at officers, later claiming to a friend that he “started a riot” by “throwing the first chair.”

Shelly Stallings is scheduled to be sentenced April 7. Peter Schwartz will be sentenced May 5.