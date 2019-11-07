McDonald’s worker charged after violent attack in downtown Pittsburgh

One victim may be paralyzed

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN Newsource) – A man may be permanently paralyzed and a woman was assaulted with pepper spray during a fight with several people outside a McDonald’s downtown.

Police were called to the restaurant on Wood Street about 10:15 p.m. Monday. They found a man unconscious in the street and a woman pepper-sprayed.

Jen Belajac said she found out her cousin, 62-year-old Marc Conn, was assaulted when a Facebook video began circulating.

“All I’ve seen in the video is him fall face first and he looked like he was dead. Honestly, he wasn’t moving,” Belajac said. “His sister – I called her and she’s crying. She was crying. She’s trying to call him. She’s freaking out.”

Belajac says 62-year-old Conn of South Hills was with his longtime girlfriend, Bille Jo Goldsworthy. They were heading to the Greyhound bus station when they were first attacked by a group of kids who threw bottles at them.

“They went into the McDonald’s to get away,” Belajac said.

According to a criminal complaint, a male followed them in and began arguing with Goldsworthy.

When Conn tried to pull his girlfriend away, police say two McDonald’s employees intervened — Roneese Davis and Kaniya Martin — and could be seen pushing and punching the woman.

Police say Conn punched back, and the couple was then pushed by employees from the restaurant.

Police say Goldsworthy continued to argue with employees and customers. She was pepper sprayed, dragged to the ground by her hair and punched repeatedly.

The criminal complaint states Conn sees Goldsworthy on the ground and attempts to assist her and is then struck from behind by Davis.

Video footage shows Davis punching Conn in the back of the head, causing him to fall face first onto the pavement.

“He was paralyzed from the neck down,” Belajac said. “He couldn’t feel nothing.”

Davis has been arrested on aggravated assault charges.