HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — In a memo released on Monday, Republican Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano said he planned to introduce legislation that would ban drag shows on public property or in areas where minors could see.

In the now-deleted memo, Mastriano said the proposed legislation would place drag shows under the “adult-oriented business” classification, which would put restrictions such as “permitted locations for performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest.”

“As a defined adult oriented business, drag shows in Pennsylvania will have commonsense restrictions such as the permitted location of performances, age of the intended audience, and the scope and appeal for prurient interest,” stated Mastriano’s memo.

The memo was posted to the State Senate website and later taken down on Monday evening after being reviewed by abc27. Also no longer shown was the memo title from a list of Mastriano’s co-sponsored legislation. No other State Senators were listed as co-sponsors of the bill.

The website now states “this memo is being circulated and will be available shortly.” Screenshots of the memo were posted to social media.

In the memo Mastriano referenced two drag show performances he says were attended by minors, including one at Hempfield School District in Lancaster County last year.

In a picture at Hempfield High School, a teacher was shown standing with what appears to be four drag queens during an after-hours event for student members of the Gay Sexuality Alliance Club.

The picture showed the guests in revealing clothes, one of whom appears to have their backside exposed. The teacher was placed on administrative leave and the district did not comment on any further discipline.

It’s not known how many students or staff attended the after-hour show and the district apologized, saying a new guest policy would be established.

Mastriano, who represents Franklin and Adams Counties, lost the November 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Josh Shapiro by nearly 800,000 votes.

abc27 has reached out to the Pennsylvania Senate Republicans for comment on the memo.