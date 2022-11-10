MCCLURE BOROUGH, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Snyder County are actively searching for a suspect in a Mifflin County shooting.

According to officials, Adam Fink is wanted for allegedly shooting someone in the leg in Mifflin County around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday night.

The victim has been transported to Hershey Medical Center and is currently in stable condition.

Troopers say Fink, 28, was last seen in the area of 6th Avenue in McClure, Snyder County. They said he was wearing a black shirt, black coat, white pants, and a red shirt tied around his face.

Below is an image of Fink from state police:

Fink has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and other related charges.

Investigators have charged, and arrested, Heather Schmieding with conspiracy to commit the same charges.

Anyone who sees someone matching the description of Fink in the McClure area is asked to contact PSP Lewistown at (717)320-1010.

The area of 6th Avenue in McClure is an active police scene. This is an active investigation.

This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will have more information as it is made available.