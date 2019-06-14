Man, woman killed in Pa. lightning strike

KECKSBURG, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead from a lightning strike in a Pennsylvania county park.

The Westmoreland County Coroner Kenneth A. Bacha released the identities of the two victims, 18-year-old Brendan A. McGowan of North Huntingdon Township and 19-year-old Kaitlyn E. Rosensteel of Donoroa Borough.

He says bystanders started CPR, followed by park police, but they were unable to revive the victims.

Strong thunderstorms moved through around 4 p.m., bringing a cluster of lightning strikes to the area around the park.

Mammoth Park is about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Pittsburgh.

