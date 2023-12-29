(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Pennsylvania man was taken into custody after stabbing a dog and threatening others, including minors, at a McKean County residence.

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewis Run was called to a domestic dispute report on Dec. 26 around 4 a.m. at a home in Norwich Township.

Their investigation found a suspect — identified as a 28-year-old Smethport man — had allegedly stabbed his dog in the head with a fork and also threatened a victim and children in the home with a knife and said he would “burn the residence down with them inside,” according to a police report.

The 28-year-old was arrested and taken to McKean County Jail. PSP continues to investigate.