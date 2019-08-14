Man sought in Crawford County double murder spotted in Florida

Police say there were three sightings of the man reported in St. Augustine, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – A man that state police are calling a person of interest in the deaths of a mother and her 10-year-old child was reportedly spotted in Florida.

Investigators combed several areas in Mercer, Crawford and surrounding counties Sunday and Monday after Shannon Whitman and her son were found dead Saturday inside their Randolph Township home in Crawford County.

Police believe that 21-year-old Jack Turner left in the woman’s car and is a suspect in the robbery of a Kwik Fill gas station in Erie following the killings.

Just yesterday, police said they got reports that Turner was spotted in St. Augustine, Florida.

HOMICIDE POI SOUGHT: The man pictured is being sought for a Double Homicide out of Pennsylvania. Jack Elijah Turner, was confirmed in 3 sightings in the St. Augustine area today. If you have any information of his whereabouts call 911 immediately! Considered Armed and Dangerous! pic.twitter.com/Wro5K31Vqc — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) August 14, 2019

Police say White is Turner’s stepmother.

Anyone with information regarding the case should contact Pennsylvania State Police at (814) 332-6911.