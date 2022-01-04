PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man serving a life prison term in the 2017 slaying of a University of Pittsburgh student will get a hearing to try to persuade an appeals court that his attorney was ineffective.

Allegheny County prosecutors said now-25-year-old Matthew Darby used a claw hammer and two knives to kill 20-year-old Alina Sheykhet, his former girlfriend, in her off-campus apartment in October 2017. He fled and was captured in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Darby pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with prosecutors agreeing not to seek the death penalty.

The Tribune-Review reports that the Superior Court on Monday ordered a hearing on his bid to have his former attorney deemed ineffective.