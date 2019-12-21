Man sentenced to life in slaying of girlfriend amid breakup

He stabbed her 27 times and then stabbed himself in the chest

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A northwestern Pennsylvania man convicted of stabbing his girlfriend to death amid an impending breakup last year has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole.

The Erie Times-News reports that 25-year-old James Gilbert read a statement of apology before sentencing Friday in Erie County Court, saying “I beat myself up every single day.”

Prosecutors said he stabbed 20-year-old Marinda Matasowski 27 times at her mother’s Millcreek home in August 2018 and then stabbed himself in the chest.

Judge Joseph Walsh told him he had cheated his son “out of a lifetime of love and support from his mother.”

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)