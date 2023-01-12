PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A Pittsburgh man is going to jail after being found guilty of throwing concrete at police cruisers.

Jordan Coyne, 26, was sentenced in federal court on a charge of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder. He will spend 18 months in jail followed by three years of supervised release.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, during a May 30, 2020 protest, Coyne was caught on camera throwing concrete at police cruisers with officers inside. He also was seen throwing other items that struck police officers, including rocks, bricks and a tear gas canister. The tear gas canister struck an officer in the hand, causing the officer’s thumb to bleed and swell.

The release states that Coyne’s actions interfered with officers doing their jobs.

Coyne is still out on bond and will report to begin his sentence on March 10.