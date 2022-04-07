PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – Reports said that a former resident of Tampa, Florida, has been sentenced in federal court to time served and three years of supervised release for transferring obscene material to a minor.

United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Robert Fike, 51, who sent packages to a girl in Western Pennsylvania in January and February 2019.

Reports said that the packages contained socks or leggings with Fike’s bodily fluids as well as letters addressed to the minor female with graphic, sexually-explicit content.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that is led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.