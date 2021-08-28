Pa. man seeks family in photos taken from WWII Japanese soldier

David Wassel, an attorney from White Oak, look at old letters Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, that Harry Dininger sent to his mother Grace Dininger while he was servicing in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — In 1944, Sgt. Harry Dininger sent his parents in Freeport five photos he’d likely acquired from a dead Japanese soldier in the Marshall Islands.

A year later he was dead, too, cut down by a bullet on Okinawa at age 25.

The photos show a Japanese family of five, with three children and their parents; a man and a boy; a shirtless young man wielding a bokken, or wooden training sword; a woman in a kimono; and a man, also in a kimono.

Seventy-seven years later and half a world away, Harry’s great-nephew is trying to find out who those people were and return the photos to their relatives.