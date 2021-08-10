Man pleads to leaving backpack with explosives in Pittsburgh

A river tour boat passes under the Fort Pitt Bridge in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh man has pleaded guilty to leaving a backpack containing homemade explosive devices in a bush outside of a complex in the city’s downtown area during last year’s protests over the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Matthew Michanowicz, 53, pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to possession of an unregistered destructive device.

Authorities said he was seen on surveillance video placing the military-style backpack near a bike rack under some trees at PNC Plaza on May 31, 2020.

Officials said the backpack contained three improvised explosive devices filled with gasoline.