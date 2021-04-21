Man pleads in drug debt collection plot where 2 bound bodies found in Pa. river

The two brothers were tossed into the Schuylkill River with their legs weighted down with cement

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) – A man has pleaded guilty to charges in a drug debt collection plot that ended in the killing of two brothers whose bound bodies were found in a Philadelphia river almost seven years ago.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 49-year-old Lam Trieu pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to extortion, drug and conspiracy counts.

But as he did so, he insisted that he hadn’t intended any of what ensued in August 2014.

Authorities said two brothers were kidnapped and tortured, then stabbed repeatedly and tossed into the Schuylkill River with their legs weighted down with cement.

A third man also thrown into the river survived.

