Man pleads guilty to sending obscene materials in mail to a Pa. minor

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A Tampa, Fla., man will be sentenced April 5 in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania for sending obscene packages to a minor in Penn Township.

Robert Fike, 50, pleaded guilty to two counts of sending obscene materials and letters before U.S. Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

The packages were sent in January and February of 2019, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania Cindy K. Chung.

Fike faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $500,000.

The case was investigated by the state Attorney General’s office as well as the United States Postal Inspection Service and the Penn Township Police Department.