PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A suburban Philadelphia man charged in the January 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol after he was turned in by an ex-girlfriend he reportedly insulted has pleaded guilty to a felony count.

Richard Michetti, 29, of Ridley Park pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court in Washington to a charge of aiding and abetting obstruction of an official proceeding.

He was originally also charged with trespassing, violent entry and disorderly conduct.

FBI authorities said a former romantic partner of Michetti alerted authorities about his presence a day after the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Officials allege he sent her a text saying several hours after the siege began “If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron.”