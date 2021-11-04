Man indicted on murder charge in shooting of postal worker

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
United States Postal Service, Post Office

Credit: tsz01/iStock/Getty Images Plus

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a former neighbor of a U.S. Postal Service worker has been indicted on a murder charge after he told authorities he thought the mail carrier had poisoned him and his family with cyanide.

Fifty-three-year-old Eric Kortz is charged with murder of a U.S. employee and firing a gun during a crime of violence in the indictment handed up Wednesday by a federal grand jury.

He remains jailed and could face a life sentence if convicted.

The shooting occurred Oct. 7 as Louis Vignone was on his mail route in Collier Township.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com