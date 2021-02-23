Man hid in Pennsylvania department store bathroom, raped woman, police say

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJET) - PennDOT announced on Monday that expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner's permits will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to COVID-19 mitigation efforts statewide.

According to PennDOT, customers with commercial products that are covered by the extension but have not yet been renewed are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31, 2021. There will be no further extensions given on these products.