Man gets reduced term in slaying of woman, wounding of man

A Somerset County judge on Friday imposed a term of 21 years and four months to 45 years in state prison on 42-year-old Paul McVicker

SOMERSET, Pa. (AP) — A western Pennsylvania man convicted in the shooting death of an ex-girlfriend and the wounding of another man has been sentenced to a reduced term.

A Somerset County judge on Friday imposed a term of 21 years and four months to 45 years in state prison on 42-year-old Paul McVicker.

The Boswell resident was originally sentenced last year to 28 to 56 years on a third-degree murder conviction in the February 2017 slaying of Britteny Kyle and a graze wound sustained by the male victim.

A Superior Court threw out a third-degree attempted murder conviction, saying attempted murder requires intent and third-degree murder occurs in unintentional slayings. President Judge Gregory Geary instead imposed an aggravated assault sentence.

Defense attorney Jerome Kaharick said his client, who argued self-defense at trial, had no prior criminal record.

