Man found shot in vehicle that crashed into house identified

Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a man was found shot to death in a car that had crashed into a Pittsburgh home over the weekend.

Allegheny County police say officers were called to the Beltzhoover neighborhood shortly before midnight Saturday after a gunshot detection system indicated gunfire. A 911 call soon afterward sent them to an address where they found a vehicle crashed into a home.

Inside, they found the lone occupant of the vehicle with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene minutes later.

The Allegheny County medical examiner’s office on Monday identified him as 29-year-old Darren Green of Sheraden.

Police are investigating and no arrests were immediately reported.

