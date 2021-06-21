Man fires shots on moving train, jumps onto tracks in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police and Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority officials report that a man fired shots on a SEPTA train early Monday morning, shooting a second man in the abdomen before jumping from the moving train and likely being run over.

SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said the body of a man matching the description of the shooter was found on the tracks a short time after the 6:15 a.m. shooting.

He said it appeared the shooter fled to the space between train cars and attempted to jump onto the tracks, but was dragged underneath and hit by the train.

Police say the shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he was in stable condition early Monday.