PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — A man arrested in October for human trafficking in Pennsylvania was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges of the same.

Donte Cole, 39 (Office of the Attorney General)

Donte Cole, 39, of Euclid, Ohio, was indicted in Pittsburgh for sex trafficking a child, U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan announced Friday.

According to a criminal complaint filed in May 2023, Cole allegedly traveled with a minor from Ohio to a hotel in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, to sell the girl for sex. It’s alleged that Cole used online advertisements to market the girl in Monroeville and elsewhere from April to October of this year.

Cole was taken into custody in Ohio and the minor was found partially nude in an upstairs bedroom, according to a release by Olshan.

“This defendant allegedly offered for sale the sexual exploitation of a child—an egregious

violation of the innocent,” said U.S. Attorney Olshan. “Along with our partners in federal, state, and local law enforcement, we will continue our work to identify, investigate, and bring to justice those who pursue profit through sex trafficking of minors. We implore anyone who knows or suspects that a minor may be the victim of sex trafficking to contact law enforcement.”

The federal charge means Cole will be facing a minimum of 10 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 if convicted.

In October, Attorney General Michelle Henry announced charges against Cole, saying that he would be extradited to Pennsylvania from Ohio to face his charges.

According to Henry, he allegedly trafficked three women, one of whom was only 12 years old.

In October, Henry said the Office of the Attorney General became aware of the alleged multi-state trafficking during a drug investigation at a hotel in Monroeville.