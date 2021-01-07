Man facing federal charges in thrown explosive device in Pittsburgh neighborhood

Police said no injuries were reported after the device was thrown from a moving pickup truck into the SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Federal prosecutors in western Pennsylvania say a man is facing federal charges in connection with an incendiary device thrown from a moving vehicle into a parked sport utility vehicle over the weekend in Pittsburgh.

The U.S. attorney’s office said 33-year-old Charles Baker is charged with illegal possession of an unregistered destructive device and being a felon in possession of such a device.

Police said no injuries were reported after the device was thrown from a moving pickup truck into the SUV in the Lawrenceville neighborhood Sunday night.

Court documents don’t list an attorney for Baker and a listed phone number for him couldn’t be found Wednesday.