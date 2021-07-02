Man facing child sex charges wanted; last seen in Lawrence County

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a man who is wanted on several sex charges.

Tyler Alan Bowen is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, sexual abuse of children, statutory sexual assault, obscene and other sexual materials and performances, and indecent assault.

Bowen has a warrant out for his arrest. Troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

He was last known to have been in the New Castle area.

If you know where Bowen is, contact Trooper Craig at the PSP Mercer Station by calling 724-662-6162.