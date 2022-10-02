PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A man has died after falling at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS and Pittsburgh Police responded to the stadium at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday after the man fell from an escalator, according to the safety department release.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he died from his injuries.

The City of Pittsburgh has not released the name of the man.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene, and VCU is investigating.