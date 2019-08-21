Man cleared of Pittsburgh-area murder after over 20 years in prison

Scott Godesky was in convicted for the 1996 murder of a man in Carrick, but a jury acquitted him Monday in the retrial

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) – A Pittsburgh man has been acquitted of murder after spending more than 20 years in prison.

Tuesday, a judge ordered Godesky to be set free.

“Just shocking. I didn’t see that coming. Usually, they send you back, and 23 years overdue, that’s all I can really say,” Godesky said.

In 1997, Godesky was convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of Brian Mirenna.

He and another man were both sentenced to life in prison, but this year, Godesky was granted a retrial based on new evidence.

“I kept fighting, just kept fighting and kept fighting and just kept my faith in the system until now,” Godesky said.

The jury in Godesky’s retrial acquitted him of murder, but he was still found guilty of abuse of a corpse for his part in dismembering Mirenna’s body.

The judge released Godesky, saying he had already served much more than the 24-month max sentence for that crime.