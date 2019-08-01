Man charged with plotting Pennsylvania college shooting

Frank Wang is being held on a $1 million bond, charged with planning an attack at Haverford College

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is charged with threatening to kill his family and “shoot up” a southeastern Pennsylvania college.

Frank Wang, 20, of Tredyffrin Township in Pennsylvania, has been arrested and charged with terroristic threats.

On July 26, the Haverford Township Police Department received information that Wang had confided in another person about having thoughts of killing his parents and plotting to “shoot up” the Haverford College campus.

During a search of Wang’s residence, they found no guns or weapons.

Investigators took a cell phone, a computer and several flash drives.

Wang is being held on a $1 million bond.