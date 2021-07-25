Man charged in slaying outside Philadelphia cheesesteak shop

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged in the early morning shooting death of a New Jersey man outside a well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak shop, authorities said.

Paul Burkert, 36, of Reading is charged with murder, reckless endangering, evidence-tampering, conspiracy and weapons offenses, police said.

David Padro, 23, of Camden, New Jersey was shot shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday after an argument broke out between customers outside Pat’s King of Steaks in south Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Jefferson University Hospital, police said.

A spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office said witnesses told investigators that the fight was over a parking space rather than a football rivalry, as initial reports had suggested, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

David Padro Sr. told the paper that his son and his girlfriend were in Philadelphia to go to a nightclub and had stopped for a bite to eat. He described his son as “a very humble kid” who was getting into day trading. Last weekend, he came to swim in his father’s pool and before he left made sure to say “Dad, I love you,” he said.

“He was a good person, you know?” Padro Sr. said. “A good kid that didn’t deserve to die this way. Nobody does.”

It’s unclear whether Burkert has an attorney; a listed number for him couldn’t be found Saturday.