Man charged in rape on Philadelphia train held for trial

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train outside Philadelphia while other passengers were present has been ordered held for trial by a magistrate judge.

Thirty-five-year-old Fiston Ngoy is charged with rape and related offenses in the Oct. 13 attack on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train that drew international attention after police initially said bystanders should have intervened.

Authorities later said they believe the passengers did not realize that a rape was occurring.

The court appearance Monday came the same day as Philadelphia City Council committees held a joint hearing on SEPTA safety.