Man charged in Philadelphia shooting that wounded woman, 1-year-old girl

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been charged in a Philadelphia shooting last week that left a woman and her 1-year-old daughter wounded.

Police said the woman’s boyfriend told officers sent to the southwest Philadelphia home shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday that he had left the house for about ten minutes and returned to find the 33-year-old woman unresponsive in a bedroom.

She was shot in the back and critically injured; the child was shot in the stomach and in stable condition.

Police said 34-year-old Desmond Bruson of Philadelphia was charged Friday with aggravated assault, child endangerment and related offenses. It wasn’t immediately clear whether he had an attorney.