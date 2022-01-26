PITTSBURGH (AP) — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and other crimes in a shooting in a Pittsburgh mall parking lot last month.

Twenty-one-year-old John Hayden is also charged with child endangerment, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses in the Dec. 14 gunfire at The Waterworks mall near the borough of Aspinwall.

Authorities allege that an argument inside the Walmart store was followed by gunfire in the parking lot. No one was injured.

A vehicle was damaged and the store was evacuated.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a listed number for Hayden couldn’t be found Wednesday.