Man charged in alleged murder plot targeting former Pa. prosecutor

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man has been charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot against a former Pennsylvania prosecutor.

State police say 56-year-old Dana Elroy Smith faces charges in Luzerne County of criminal solicitation of criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Police say information including the victim’s description and home address was sent to potential “hit men.”

Investigators allege that “large money transfers” were made to a state prison inmate “involved with the execution of the plot.”

Police say Smith was arrested Friday in State College following an undercover operation.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney for Smith; a message was left at a number listed for that name.

