Man arrested near Philadelphia in shooting after social distancing argument

Police said Saturday the 22-year-old suspect arrested Friday night is expected to face attempted murder and related charges

by: The Associated Press

Credit: James C Hooper/Moment/Getty Images

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in a shooting reportedly stemming from a dispute over social distancing restrictions at a northeast Philadelphia convenience store.

Authorities said a man began arguing with a store security guard at about 4:45 a.m. Friday in the Juniata neighborhood after he was temporarily denied entry to the Wawa store that had reached its customer capacity limit due to social distancing restrictions.

Police said a 25-year-old man who works as a security guard at a nearby club but was off-duty stepped in to help the convenience store guard. However, that man and the angry customer became involved in a physical confrontation that ended with the customer shooting the man once in the chest, authorities said.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital and underwent surgery; his condition wasn’t immediately disclosed.

Police said Saturday the 22-year-old suspect arrested Friday night is expected to face attempted murder and related charges.

