Man arrested after hunting imaginary man in PA Walmart parking lot

Police said he seemed to be under the influence of drugs and claimed to be seeing people who were not there

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Duncansville man that police say wielded a .50 caliber muzzleloader as he searched for an imaginary man in the parking lot of a Blair County, Pennsylvania Walmart is now facing charges.

It was about 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27 when Freedom Township police were sent to the area of Country Lane and Repair Road after a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot, pointing a gun as if he was looking for someone, according to charges filed by police.

Police spotted Jacob Curry, 46, across the road from Walmart. Officers recognized him and after officers from nearby departments arrived, Curry was handcuffed without incident.

Police said Curry seemed to be under the influence of drugs and claimed to be seeing people who were not there outside of the police cruiser.

He claimed he drove to Walmart because a man was in his truck and held a gun to his head, but the man got out when they arrived so he walked through the parking lot with the gun to protect himself and his family.

Police said Walmart video showed Curry was alone when he pulled into the lot and jumped out of the truck, which he initially failed to put into park so it kept moving until he got back in and stopped it.

Along with the gun, police took two muzzleloader magnum caps found in Curry’s shirt pocket. They also found four prescription gabapentin pills, police said.

Curry was taken to the hospital for a medical evaluation. A subsequent drug screening showed a laundry list of substances in his system, including methamphetamine, alprazolam and clonazepam.

He is now charged with a felony count of persons not to possess a firearm along with misdemeanor counts of drug possession, DUI, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats.

Curry remains free with a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 11.