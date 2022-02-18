SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a Scranton man after they say he made threats via email to douse Governor Tom Wolf’s house with gasoline and light it on fire.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Thursday, officials were notified of a threat sent to the Governor’s Office and the Office of Victim Advocate through an email account registered by Christopher Ward, 39, of Scranton.

PSP says Ward wrote an email addressed to the Office of Victim Advocate stating he would douse Tom Wolf’s house with gasoline, “lighting it on fire and shoot anyone who comes out.”

In the email sent to the Governor’s Office, Ward stated he would “set the house ablaze while the Governor sleeps,” threatening authorities to charge him with a crime for sending these emails, according to the affidavit.

Ward was arrested at his home in Scranton, claiming he sent the emails to get attention and he never planned to travel to Harrisburg. However, investigators state Ward was not apologetic for what he did.

Ward has been charged with terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another and harassment.