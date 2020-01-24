‘Lord of the Rings, ‘Hobbit’ illustrator dies at 90

THOMPSON, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Critically-acclaimed artist Barbara Remington has passed away at the age of 90.



Her illustrations inspired the imaginations of millions across the globe. But all that talent came from a small town in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Rachel Wargo, a teacher for Susquehanna Community School District reacted to the news.

“It’s so crazy when you find out that something so big and worldly actually came out of a small town in Pennsylvania,” she said.

This is the reaction of people from Thompson, Susquehanna County when they hear the illustrator of the “Lord of the Rings” and “Hobbit” books, Barbara Remington, lived in the quaint neighborhood.

“I think a lot of people in the area don’t realize that she lived here… The area itself, the people are friendly and nice, and helpful,” said Joseph Gosciewski, of Herrick Center.

Remington passed away on Thursday. Friend and neighbor Doris Buchanan said Barbara was a one of a kind individual — just as classic as her art pieces.

Buchanan has fond memories with Barbara, who even shared her art with her kids.

“Oh, she gave the kids some story books that she had, my grandchildren. I thought she was very good,” said Doris.

Though Remington is no longer here, her works that are known by millions will live on.