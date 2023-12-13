Cambridge Springs, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Around 300 soldiers from the Cambridge Springs-based 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard have been called up to be deployed.

That’s according to a spokesperson from the National Guard who spoke with Maj. Cory Johnson of Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s headquarters command.

Johnson said that the soldiers will leave for two to three weeks of training later this month, and will then depart for a nine-month deployment in the Horn of Africa.

They are part of 1,000 members of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team being deployed to this region who will be working alongside NATO and other international partners doing force protection and crisis response in the region.