Department of Health: 96 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania

According to Johns Hopkins, there are now 79 confirmed cases of the virus in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Department of Health announced Tuesday there are 20 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 96.​

Five of the new cases are in Cumberland County, which now has ten cases.​

Total numbers of tests that have been performed are not available due to the number of people relying on commercial labs. However, 879 patients have tested negative for the virus.​

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry has announced workers in Pennsylvania impacted by the coronavirus may be eligible for workers’ compensation or unemployment benefits.​

“The best option is for employers to offer their employees paid time off,” said Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jerry Oleksiak. “If leave is not available and your job has been impacted by this new virus, you may be eligible for benefits either through unemployment or workers’ compensation.”

Workers may be eligible for unemployment compensation benefits if:​

– Your employer temporarily closes or goes out of business because of COVID-19

– Your employer reduces your hours because of COVID-19

– You have been told not to work because your employer feels you might get or spread COVID-19

– You have been told to quarantine or self-isolate, or live/work in a county under government-recommended mitigation efforts

If you believe you may have been exposed to COVID-19 in your workplace, you may be eligible for workers’ compensation by either:

– Notifying your employer to file a typical “disease-as-injury” WC claim, which requires you to provide medical evidence that you were exposed to COVID-19 in the workplace

– Notifying your employer to file an “occupational disease” WC claim, which requires you to show that COVID-19 is occurring more in your occupation/industry than in the general population

Workers should file unemployment claims online for faster processing.