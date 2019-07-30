Little Miss North America forced from flight after getting sick

The girl was flying with her family from Atlanta to her home in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – CBS affiliate KDKA is reporting that a young girl from Pittsburgh was recently forced to get off a Southwest Airline flight because she got sick.

Bettis Bierenbaum, 8, was taken off her Southwest Airlines flight at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport because of motion sickness on Sunday night.

Bettis was still wearing her crown and sash after attending an out-of-state charity event when she was told to get off the plane before takeoff.

Bettis’s mom Gretchen told KDKA that her daughter gets sick but then feels better immediately.

Gretchen says Bettis suffers from motion sickness and travel anxiety.

Southwest Airlines You are horrible!!!! Friends Please Share and share all over!!! We are stuck in the Atlanta Airport no way to get home bc Bettis barfed before she got on the plane. It’s so scary how fast this whole thing happened- how they isolated my 8 year old daughter from me and questioned her and then took her word about how she felt on ability to air travel as bond!? I mean if you follow any of my posts you know she is not great at the travel- motion sickness and travel anxiety tend to get the best of her and to be thrown off the short flight to our home was completely out of control. I have seen so many people fly in way worse condition with no questions asked. We are still trying to get home and have no idea when this might happen. Posted by Gretchen Bierenbaum on Sunday, July 28, 2019

Southwest Airlines issued a statement to KDKA:

Our Employees became aware of a Passenger’s illness during pre-boarding and again after boarding the Aircraft. Our Flight Attendants were concerned for the Passenger’s well-being on the flight after observing symptoms. Emergency services were offered to the Passenger, but denied by parents. Our Flight Attendants followed established protocols. We sincerely regret any disappointment created by the situation. Our Customers’ wellbeing is our foremost concern.

Bettis, named after Pittsburgh Steelers legend Jerome Bettis, was named Little Miss North America 2019 in March.