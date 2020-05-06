Limited liquor store openings to begin this week in Pa.

Image by Michelle Bryant from Pixabay

Five stores in Mercer County and four in Lawrence County will reopen with limited in-store access

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Dozens of Fine Wine and Good Spirits will reopen this week in Pennsylvania with limited in-store access.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced that beginning Friday, May 8, 77 stores in counties designated in the yellow phase of COVID-19 mitigation efforts will reopen, including five stores in Mercer County and four in Lawrence County.

See a complete list of stores that are opening here.

The following mitigation efforts will be in place as these stores resume limited in-store public access:

Stores will limit the number of customers in a store at a given time, allowing no more than

25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting the number of

customers in smaller stores

25 people (employees and customers) in any location and further restricting the number of customers in smaller stores The first hour each store is open each day will be reserved for customers at high risk for COVID-19, including those 65 years of age and older. Voluntary compliance from all customers is encouraged in the interest of protecting the health and safety of our most vulnerable community members

Customers and employees will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, guided by signage throughout the stores

Signage will also direct customers to follow one-way patterns to avoid cross-traffic and encourage them to refrain from touching products unless they intend to buy them

Store employees will perform enhanced and frequent cleaning and disinfecting, and store hours will be modified to ensure appropriate time for cleaning and restocking

The majority of Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores will remain closed.

Limited online orders will continue with curbside pickup at participating locations.