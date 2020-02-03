Live Now
Lengthy standoff at Pittsburgh home leaves man, woman dead

Pennsylvania

Authorities say a standoff at a Pittsburgh home ended with a man and a woman dead

A man and woman are dead following a standoff in Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a standoff at a Pittsburgh home ended with a man and a woman dead.

Police responded to the home early Monday after receiving a report of a man barricaded inside the residence with a possible hostage.

SWAT teams were called to the home and officers were soon able to get inside the residence, where they found a woman dead from a gunshot. But the officers retreated and shot several rounds of gas into the house when the barricaded man refused directives to leave the residence.

Officers eventually found the man dead.

