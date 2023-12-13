HARRISBURG, Pa.(WBKN) – Legislation that will protect prescription medication programs for seniors in Pennsylvania is headed to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s desk after final passage in the state House this week.

State senators Judy Ward and Maria Collett co-sponsored Senate Bill 607. In a press release, Senator Ward said SB 607 ensures that older Pennsylvanians will not lose access to two state prescription programs due to an increase in their Social Security payments.

“With the passage of this legislation, senior citizens will not go into 2024 worrying about losing access to critical prescription medication coverage because of an increase in their Social Security payments,” Ward said. “

The protected programs are the PACE and PACENET programs. They provide comprehensive prescription coverage to Pennsylvanians age 65 or older.

Senator Collett added, “The PACE and PACENET programs make it possible for hundreds of thousands of older Pennsylvanians to afford their medications, and SB 607 will ensure these folks aren’t disqualified due to annual Social Security adjustments. I have been proud to work with my fellow nurse in the Senate to advance this commonsense legislation, and I’m grateful to our partners in the House for sending it to the Governor’s desk.”

Eligibility for the programs is governed by income limits. PACE is available to single older Pennsylvanians earning $14,500 or less, or married couples earning $17,700 or less. PACENET is available for individuals earning between $14,500 and $33,500 or married couples earning between $17,700 and $41,500.

Pennsylvanians on Social Security received an 8.7% cost-of-living increase in their benefits for 2023. Some PACE and PACENET participants could lose their eligibility if Senate Bill 607 is not enacted into law.