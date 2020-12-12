Lawrence County releases $360K to help businesses through new COVID restrictions

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners released over $350,000 in grant money to help businesses who have been forced to close as a result of Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation orders that were announced Dec. 10.
The new mandates begin Saturday.
Impacted businesses could be eligible for a $3,000 emergency grant to help them get through the next few weeks.
To qualify, businesses must be locally-owned, dine-in restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters or bowling alleys.
To apply for the grant, business owners must present two recent utility payments, vendor invoices or rent payment records from within the last two months, a copy of an occupancy permit and Form W-9.
Bars and restaurants must also show a health certificate.
Applications will be taken Friday, Dec. 11 through Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To apply go to co.lawrence.pa.us.
More headlines from WKBN.com:
- Rain on the way for your Saturday
- Hospitals and healthcare workers rehearsing coronavirus vaccine delivery
- Pa. Dept. of Aging using robots to connect with patients during pandemic
- Covelli Enterprises donates $15K and $1K worth of toys to Toys for Tots
- Shopping local, small businesses is more than a sentiment; it’s a must